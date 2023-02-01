BKMEA extends deal with CSL Software to bring knit workers under biometric database

The Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) has been working since 2017 to bring knit workers under a biometric database and CSL Software Resources Ltd is assisting the association in this regard.

The two institutions renewed the deal on Wednesday (1 February) for another five years, reads a press release.

Mansoor Ahmed, senior vice-president and Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, vice-president of BKMEA and Rafiqul Islam, managing director of CSL Software, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Mostafa Jamal Pasha, director of BKMEA, as well as senior officials from both organisations were present during the signing ceremony.

The government in December 2016 made it compulsory for maintaining a workers' database for the apparel sector. The BKMEA has been working since 2017 and has incorporated the biometric data of some 9.92 lakh workers from 705 Knitwear factories in Narayanganj, Dhaka, and Chattogram.