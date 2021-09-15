BKB promotes Shirin Akhter as managing director

Shirin Akhter has been promoted as managing director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) on 13 September, 2021.

Despite she was promoted as managing direction on 13 September, she has been performing duties of the Managing Director since 31 July.

Before that, she joined Agrani Bank as Senior Officer in 1988 through BRC and worked as Deputy Managing Director in BKB since 16 September, 2019.

She completed her Post Graduate Degree with honors from the University of Dhaka in Political Science, MBA from Stamford University, Dhaka and LLB degree from Bangladesh Law college.

She is the eldest daughter of late Ayesha Rahman, founder General Secretary of Bangladesh Mohila Awami League and late Khalilur Rahman, former Assistant Director of Bangladesh Bank.