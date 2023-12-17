BKB pays tributes to the National Martyrs on Victory Day

Bangladesh Krishi Bank's Managing Director Md. Shawkat Ali Khan paid tribute by placing wreaths at the portrait of the Father of the Nation at Dhanmondi 32.

Besides this on behalf of the bank Deputy Managing Director Chanu Gopal Ghosh paid tribute to the brave martyrs by placing wreaths at the National Memorial on the occasion of Victory Day 2023, reads a press release.

Deputy Managing Director Salma Banu, all General Managers of the head office, Higher Officials, CBA, and other organizations' leaders were present at Dhanmondi 32. The General Manager, Chief Regional Manager and other Officers of the Dhaka division were also present at the National Memorial.