BKB pays tributes to the National Martyrs on Victory Day

Corporates

Press Release
17 December, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 03:39 pm

BKB pays tributes to the National Martyrs on Victory Day

Press Release
17 December, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 03:39 pm
BKB pays tributes to the National Martyrs on Victory Day

Bangladesh Krishi Bank's Managing Director Md. Shawkat Ali Khan paid tribute by placing wreaths at the portrait of the Father of the Nation at Dhanmondi 32.

Besides this on behalf of the bank Deputy Managing Director Chanu Gopal Ghosh paid tribute to the brave martyrs by placing wreaths at the National Memorial on the occasion of Victory Day 2023, reads a press release. 

Deputy Managing Director Salma Banu, all General Managers of the head office, Higher Officials, CBA, and other organizations' leaders were present at Dhanmondi 32. The General Manager, Chief Regional Manager and other Officers of the Dhaka division were also present at the National Memorial.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Prinon Mostafa Fahad

Dhaka in December: Frolicking of red and green

4h | Features
The remnants of old Wari seem to be on their way out. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Old Dhaka's Wari: From cultural hub to just another urban jungle

9h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shine bright with trendy and affordable pop culture brooch pins

23h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Top 6 equipment to set up your home gym

23h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Conflict of interests is obvious if business is not separated from politics-Arfan Ali

Conflict of interests is obvious if business is not separated from politics-Arfan Ali

3h | TBS Programs
The United States will give $300 million in aid to Taiwan

The United States will give $300 million in aid to Taiwan

4h | TBS World
Russia is extracting 39 million pounds of gas from UK

Russia is extracting 39 million pounds of gas from UK

18h | TBS World
Nazrul University is moving ahead with the National Poet

Nazrul University is moving ahead with the National Poet

6h | TBS Stories