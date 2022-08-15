BKB pays homage to Bangabandhu's portrait at Dhanmondi

TBS Report
15 August, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2022, 04:43 pm

BKB pays homage to Bangabandhu's portrait at Dhanmondi

TBS Report
15 August, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2022, 04:43 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Bangladesh Krishti Bank (BKB) has paid homage to the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his Dhanmondi 32 residence.

Managing Director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank Md Ismail Hossain along with the officials of different levels has paid tributes on the occasion of the National Mourning Day & 47th Martyrdom Anniversary of Bangabandhu, reads a press release.

Deputy Managing Director Chanu Gopal Ghosh, Mir Mofazzul Hossain along with high officials & CBA as well as the leaders of other organisations were also present on the occasion.

 

