BKB holds branch managers' conference for Sylhet division

A day-long managers' conference and business review meeting 2022 for Sylhet Division of Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) was held at a local hotel in Sylhet on Friday (22 April).

Managing Director of the bank Md Ismail Hossain addressed the conference as chief guest, reads a press release.

Deputy Managing Director Chanu Gopal Gosh delivered speech as special guest.

General Manager of Sylhet Division Zamil Ahmed presided over the conference.

The bank's MD gave special emphasis on disbursing quality loans, collecting deposit with lower interest rate along with loan recovery and remittance collection.

He advised to provide modern banking services of Krishi Bank to the people in the shortest possible time and also urged to achieve 100% of all targets to make every branch profitable, the release further states.

The conference talked about recovery of classified loans (NPL) as well as to increase low cost and no cost deposit for rapid progress of the bank and disbursal of loans to the poor family in agriculture, small and cottage and income generating sectors under all the stimulus packages announced by the prime minister due to pandemic.

Among others, Deputy General Manager of Credit department Mohammad Moinul Islam, Assistant General Manager (Department in-charge) of Branches Control and Business Development Department Zamil Hossain, Chief Regional/Regional Managers, Divisional/Regional Audit Officers and concerned officials of the division were present on the occasion.