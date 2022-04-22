BKB holds branch managers' conference for Sylhet division

Corporates

TBS Report
22 April, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2022, 08:34 pm

Related News

BKB holds branch managers' conference for Sylhet division

TBS Report
22 April, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2022, 08:34 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

A day-long managers' conference and business review meeting 2022 for Sylhet Division of Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) was held at a local hotel in Sylhet on Friday (22 April).

Managing Director of the bank Md Ismail Hossain addressed the conference as chief guest, reads a press release.

Deputy Managing Director Chanu Gopal Gosh delivered speech as special guest.

General Manager of Sylhet Division Zamil Ahmed presided over the conference.

The bank's MD gave special emphasis on disbursing quality loans, collecting deposit with lower interest rate along with loan recovery and remittance collection.

He advised to provide modern banking services of Krishi Bank to the people in the shortest possible time and also urged to achieve 100% of all targets to make every branch profitable, the release further states.

The conference talked about recovery of classified loans (NPL) as well as to increase low cost and no cost deposit for rapid progress of the bank and disbursal of loans to the poor family in agriculture, small and cottage and income generating sectors under all the stimulus packages announced by the prime minister due to pandemic.

Among others, Deputy General Manager of Credit department Mohammad Moinul Islam, Assistant General Manager (Department in-charge) of Branches Control and Business Development Department Zamil Hossain, Chief Regional/Regional Managers, Divisional/Regional Audit Officers and concerned officials of the division were present on the occasion.

Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) / branch managers' conference & business review meeting / Sylhet division

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Best Ramadan deals around town

Best Ramadan deals around town

9h | Food
As flash flood inundates haors, Boro crop worth hundreds of crores of Taka is lost. Photo: Collected

Our agro-economic practices need to change as rainfall pattern changes

10h | Panorama
5 hearty haleems in Dhaka city

5 hearty haleems in Dhaka city

11h | Food
Borac Energia’s e-bikes can run for 150 km before it needs to be recharged. Photo: Noor A Alam

Borac Energia: A dream venture to produce recycled Li-Ion batteries and build e-bikes

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will traders be able to cut the stress of New Market-Dhaka College conflict?

Will traders be able to cut the stress of New Market-Dhaka College conflict?

1d | Videos
How to fix a toxic relationship

How to fix a toxic relationship

1d | Videos
Moscow's allies in Russia-Ukraine war

Moscow's allies in Russia-Ukraine war

1d | Videos
Rupali Bank aims to reduce loan defaults in SME year

Rupali Bank aims to reduce loan defaults in SME year

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

2
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

3
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

6
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?