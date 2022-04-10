BKB holds branch managers' conference for Barisal Division

TBS Report
10 April, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 02:29 pm

BKB holds branch managers' conference for Barisal Division

TBS Report
10 April, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 02:29 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A day-long managers' conference and business review meeting for Barisal Division of Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) was held at Hotel Graver Inn Internationl, Kuakata, Patuakhali on 9 April.

Managing Director of the bank Md Ismail Hossain addressed the conference as chief guest. He gave special emphasis on disbursing new loans, collecting deposit with lower interest rate along with loan recovery and remittance collection, reads a press release.

Besides this he also urged to achieve 100% of all targets to make every branch profitable. He gave emphasis to the recovery of classified loans (NPL) as well as to increase low cost and no cost deposit for rapid progress of the bank.

Deputy Managing Director Chanu Gopal Ghosh, Board Secretary Kazi Mohammad Nozre Moin and Deputy General Manager of Credit department Mohammad Moinul Islam delivered speech as special guests.

The General Manager of Barishal Division Mohammad Salahuddin Razib (In Charge) presided over the conference. Among others, chief regional/regional managers, divisional/regional audit officers and concerned officials of the division were present on the occasion.

