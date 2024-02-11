BKB declares special programme on improving work environment

The Managing Director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) Md. Shawkat Ali Khan declared a special program on improving work environment and intensifying banker-customer relations through a virtual meeting held at the bank's head office recently. 

The Deputy Managing Directors Chanu Gopal Ghosh, Khan Iqubal Hossain and  Salma Banu, all the general managers and deputy general managers of head office were present in the meeting. All the divisional general managers, divisional audit officers, chief regional managers, all corporate branch heads, and regional audit officers were also connected virtually. 

The development of the work environment was one of the agenda declared by the bank through the program of 100 days. 

The program was taken with a view to rendering better services to the customers on the basis of customers' opinions.
 

