BKB Commemorates Independence Day

26 March, 2024, 05:10 pm
26 March, 2024, 05:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) observed the 53rd Independence Day of Bangladesh under the leadership of its Chairman of the Board of Directors, Md. Nasiruzzaman, and Managing Director, Md. Shawkat Ali Khan, paying heartfelt tributes to the heroic martyrs with a wreath-laying ceremony at the National Memorial at Savar.

Additionally, in homage to the Father of the Nation, a wreath was laid at his portrait at Dhanmondi 32. In honor of this significant occasion, BKB conducted various activities, including the hoisting of the national flag, a special doa and prayer session and the placement of a floral wreath at the Mujib Corner of the bank's head office.

The event was attended by Deputy Managing Directors Mr. Chanu Gopal Ghosh, Khan Iqubal Hossain, and Salma Banu, along with General Managers, Deputy General Managers and representatives from CBA, as well as leaders from other organizations.

