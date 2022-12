Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) celebrated the Victory Day on Sunday (18 December).

BKB Deputy Managing Director Chanu Gopal Ghosh along with the executives and officials of different levels paid tribute to the martyrs at the national memorial, Savar, reads a press release.

General Manager (Admin) Md Zainal Abedin including Deputy General Managers, CBA and the members' of other organisations were also present on the occasion.