bKash’s ‘Donation’ icon helps underprivileged get financial support

Like previous years, many charity organisations have been receiving donations through bKash to help the underprivileged celebrate their Eid festival amid pandemic.

Besides, bKash customers can remain engaged with various humanitarian activities throughout the year.

So far, 8.75 lakh customers have donated Tk29 crore to 60 organisations which are helping underprivileged people to combat the financial crisis during the pandemic.

bKash added a 'Donation' icon to its app so that people can extend their hands to help the people in need while staying at home during the pandemic. This initiative has enhanced the capacity of the charity organizations to collect donations and enabled the customers to donate more conveniently.

Currently customers can donate to 60 organisations including Ek Takay Ahar (a program of Bidyanondo Foundation), Obhizatrik Foundation, Quantum Foundation, Sajida Foundation, Shakti Foundation for Disadvantaged Women, Anjuman Mufidul Islam, Bangladesh Thalassemia Foundation, BRAC, Center for Zakat Management, Dhaka Ahsania Mission, SOS Children's Villages Bangladesh, Liberation War Museum, iccdr,b, National Liver Foundation of Bangladesh, Alter Youth, Esho Shobai, MASTUL Foundation, Mojar School (An Odommo Bangladesh Foundation initiative), Embassy of the State of Palestine Dhaka, Mirzapur Ex-Cadets' Association and Tasauf Foundation.

To donate, customers need to select 'Donation' from the 'More' icon in the bKash app. Then the preferred organisation is to be selected. The amount of donation has to be entered in the next step with the donor's name and email ID. If the customers want, they can keep their identity hidden by selecting 'unwilling to reveal identity' option. After tapping on 'submit' and entering the PIN number, the donation process will be completed. In the last screen, customers will get the receipt acknowledgement message.

Customers will get the opportunity to know detailed information about the organization in the next screen after selecting it. Donors can also contact the email shown in that screen if they are interested to know more about the utilization of the donation.