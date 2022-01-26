bKash users can now enjoy 10% discount on payment at Walton Plazas countrywide

Customers can now avail 10% discount on bKash payment while purchasing electronics and home appliances at more than 450 Walton Plazas spread across the country.

The offer will remain valid till 30 June this year, reads a press release.

The discount is applicable for Walton fridge, home appliances, electrical appliances, laptop and AC. There is no limit on the discount amount.

Customers can avail the offer on payment through bKash app or USSD code *247#.

Payment through bKash app while buying products from Walton is easier for customers.

For this, a customer needs to follow a few simple steps after tapping the 'Make Payment' icon from the home screen of the app and entering the merchant number of the Walton Plaza.

Customer can also make payment by scanning QR code after tapping on bKash app's 'Scan QR' option directly.

Details of the offer and Walton Plazas are available in this link – https://www.bkash.com/offers_walton.