bKash stands beside its fire affected agents of New Super Market, Bangabazar, Uttara BGB Market

Corporates

Press Release
18 April, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 04:21 pm

Related News

bKash stands beside its fire affected agents of New Super Market, Bangabazar, Uttara BGB Market

Press Release
18 April, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 04:21 pm
bKash stands beside its fire affected agents of New Super Market, Bangabazar, Uttara BGB Market

Just a few days left for Eid-ul-Fitr, massive fires have broken out in the capital's New Super Market, Bangabazar and Uttara BGB Market. bKash has extended its support to the affected agents of these fire incidents.

bKash has taken this initiative to help the agents to restart their businesses for the time being and rebuild their burnt down shops, reads a press release.

Besides, bKash enables millions of customers to stand by the distressed people throughout the year. Especially during any crisis, they can play a pivotal role to extend their assistance for the affected people.

Any customer can donate any amount of money by selecting their preferred welfare organisation from the 'Donation' icon of bKash app. This platform works as a bridge between the recipients and the donors.

Bkash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Source: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lab meat sceptics, please just get out of the way

4h | Panorama
Although accompanying journalists were carrying cameras, the directorate had their own media team to upload videos of the raids on their verified Facebook page and YouTube. Photo: Masum Billah

Is the consumer rights body overreaching with mobile court raids?

4h | Panorama
Muhammad Zayed Hossen Jubayer. Sketch: TBS

Who let the screenshots out?

4h | Thoughts
Naser Ezaz Bijoy. Sketch: TBS

Cashless is priceless: Imagining a cashless life

6h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Special ferry for motor cycles across Padma

Special ferry for motor cycles across Padma

1h | TBS Today
Wagner chief wants Russia to declare end of war

Wagner chief wants Russia to declare end of war

1h | TBS World
At what age kids should get a smartphone?

At what age kids should get a smartphone?

7h | Tech Talk
The reason why CSGO hasn't been updated in a decade

The reason why CSGO hasn't been updated in a decade

7h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 

6
Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) founder and trustee board member, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Bangladesh

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away