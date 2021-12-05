bKash sets up sanitary napkin vending machines in 5 RMG factories

Corporates

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 06:27 pm

Related News

bKash sets up sanitary napkin vending machines in 5 RMG factories

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 06:27 pm
bKash sets up sanitary napkin vending machines in 5 RMG factories

bKash has set up vending machines in five RMG factories to help female workers purchase sanitary napkins whenever needed. 

This initiative will facilitate women-friendly, healthy environment in the garment industry by ensuring access to emergency sanitary napkins. 

bKash will expand this service to more factories in the future, read a press release.

The program was recently inaugurated by setting up vending machines at Ananta Garments and Newage Apparels in Ashulia, Savar; Mega Denim and Hams Garments in Gazipur, and Independent Apparels in Chattogram. 

bKash has installed these automatic sanitary napkin vending machines in the garment factories with the technical support of Vertical Innovations.

Workers can easily buy sanitary napkins from vending machines by scanning QR code from bKash app or dialing *247#. For their convenience, step by step payment method has been demonstrated next to the vending machine. 

Garment workers will get the opportunity to purchase sanitary napkins at a lower price than the market through bKash payment.

Inamul Haq Khan, managing director, and M Sajedul Karim, deputy managing director of Ananta Garments; and Mahmud Hossain, executive director of Newage Apparels; Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer of bKash; Rezwan Ahamed Noor, CEO of Vertical Innovations Limited and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

Bkash / Sanitary-pad vending machines

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Taliban have insisted they will preserve ‘Islamic rights,’ but they have not clearly articulated what this means for women and religious minorities. Photo: Reuters

It is time to engage with the Taliban. Afghan lives depend on it

4h | Panorama
Bangladesh Couture Week 2021. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bangladesh Couture Week 2021: Honouring our silk and our artisans

8h | Mode
Four bikes under Tk1 lac

Four bikes under Tk1 lac

1d | Wheels
Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Students demanding fulfillment of all conditions

Students demanding fulfillment of all conditions

3h | Videos
Ships on the Chittagong-Barisal route after 10 years

Ships on the Chittagong-Barisal route after 10 years

3h | Videos
Beauty Standards Around the World

Beauty Standards Around the World

3h | Videos
Chit-chat with singer Shithi Shaha

Chit-chat with singer Shithi Shaha

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

6
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21