bKash sets up sanitary napkin vending machines in 5 RMG factories

bKash has set up vending machines in five RMG factories to help female workers purchase sanitary napkins whenever needed.

This initiative will facilitate women-friendly, healthy environment in the garment industry by ensuring access to emergency sanitary napkins.

bKash will expand this service to more factories in the future, read a press release.

The program was recently inaugurated by setting up vending machines at Ananta Garments and Newage Apparels in Ashulia, Savar; Mega Denim and Hams Garments in Gazipur, and Independent Apparels in Chattogram.

bKash has installed these automatic sanitary napkin vending machines in the garment factories with the technical support of Vertical Innovations.

Workers can easily buy sanitary napkins from vending machines by scanning QR code from bKash app or dialing *247#. For their convenience, step by step payment method has been demonstrated next to the vending machine.

Garment workers will get the opportunity to purchase sanitary napkins at a lower price than the market through bKash payment.

Inamul Haq Khan, managing director, and M Sajedul Karim, deputy managing director of Ananta Garments; and Mahmud Hossain, executive director of Newage Apparels; Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer of bKash; Rezwan Ahamed Noor, CEO of Vertical Innovations Limited and other senior officials were present on the occasion.