bKash rewards top book sellers at Ekushey Book Fair

Once again, bKash has awarded publication houses for selling the highest number of books through bKash payment, at the Ekushey Book Fair 2024

Five publishing houses were selected in three categories for selling the highest number of books through this cashless digital payment method.

bKash has been involved in organising Bangla Academy's Amar Ekushey Book Fair as the main sponsor for the past seven years. It has been offering cashbacks and discounts at the book fair to encourage readers and visitors to buy more books.

This year, in the 1st category, Prothoma Prokashon won a flight ticket to 'Dhaka-Bangkok-Dhaka' by receiving the highest payment through bKash. Baatighar won flight tickets to 'Dhaka-Kathmandu-Dhaka' in the 2nd category. Career, Chayanir and Da pop-up factory won a flight ticket to 'Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka' in the 3rd category.

Prizes were handed over to the publishers recently at the bKash head office in the city. Akbar Kabir Md. Niyamul Khoda, SVP, Merchant Development; S. M. Khaled Bin Halim, VP, Merchant Payments; Sultan Mahmud Sohel, Manager, Media & Operations from bKash and winning publishers were present at the event.

bKash's merchant payment service has become popular in countrywide brand shops, online marketplaces, local grocery shops, pharmacies, libraries and lifestyle shops. Now, bKash has more than one million merchants across the country.