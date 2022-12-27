bKash remains country’s best brand for 4th consecutive year

27 December, 2022, 05:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
bKash, Bangladesh's largest Mobile Financial Service (MFS) provider, remains the country's best brand for the 4th year in a row through a consumer survey conducted by Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF). 

Following the success of 2019 to 2021, bKash retains its position as the overall best brand among the top 15, selected from 110 local and multinational brands in the country, reads a press release. 

At the same time, bKash has been selected as the 'Most Loved Brand' under Mobile Financial Services (MFS) category for the 6th time in a row.

This recognition reflects that bKash has been facilitating freedom and empowerment in daily transactions of millions for 11 years and fostering financial inclusion as a whole. This year, 15 brands were recognised as the overall top brands out of the top 110 in 38 categories, where bKash secured the first position as the best brand in the country.

Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF), in association with The Daily Star, organised the 14th edition of Best Brand Award on Saturday (24 December) at Le Meridien hotel in Dhaka. 

Based on the survey of NielsenIQ, a globally renowned research organisation, BBF honoured the winning brands with crests and certificates.

From bKash, Mir Nawbut Ali, chief marketing officer; Ferdous Yusuf, chief human resources officer; Mahfuz Sadique, chief communications officer; Ahmed Ashique Hussain, head of internal control and enterprise risk management and Ashraf-Ull-Bari, head of brand were present at the event.

Bangladesh Brand Forum has been organising the 'Best Brand Award' for the last one and a half decade to motivate brands to achieve customer satisfaction. This year, 10,000 consumers – a record highest till now – have participated in this survey from 8 divisions across the country. The survey was conducted by Nielsen's world-class survey method 'Winning Brands'.
 

