bKash relaunches digital payroll solution to build a sustainable ecosystem in RMG

Mobile financial services (MFS) provider, bKash, has relaunched its digital payroll solution to facilitate salary disbursement for RMG workers.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of bKash, Kamal Quadir, Chairman and CEO of Viyellatex Group, KM Rezaul Hasanat, inaugurated the relaunch of bKash Digital Payroll Solution at a city hotel in the presence of leading RMG entrepreneurs.

The new automated system will enable factory authorities to make salary disbursement faster, safer and more transparent.

On the occasion, bKash also honoured Viyellatex, a globally recognised Bangladeshi apparel manufacturer, for using its digital payroll solution as the first factory in 2015.

Major General Sheikh Monirul Islam (retd), chief external and corporate affairs officer, Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer of bKash and country manager of Marks and Spencer, Shwapna Bhowmick, were also present at the event among others.

bKash is working on building a sustainable financial ecosystem for the RMG sector.

Besides, bKash has been conducting research and training programmes in association with Business for Social Responsibility (BSR) to make workers aware about managing their finances digitally.

bKash has already set up a fair price shop 'Sulov Bazar' at the factory premises where workers can buy daily essentials through bKash payment as well as avail special discounts.

The MFS provider is also working on installing sanitary napkin vending machines for female workers in factories.

To facilitate bKash payment for purchasing daily essentials, merchant network is being developed in and around labour-intensive areas.

bKash provides special care to workers by setting up customer care centers in labour-intensive areas.

Services, like instant digital loan and savings from bank and NBFI for the NID verified accounts, are also facilitated by bKash.