bKash recognised as country's best & most loved brand for 5th consecutive year

bKash remains the country's Best Brand among top local and Multinational brands for the 5th consecutive year through a consumer survey conducted by Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF).

Following the success of 2019 to 2022, country's largest Mobile Financial Services (MFS) provider, bKash, retains its position as the overall best brand among the top 15 brands in the country. At the same time, bKash has been selected as the 'Most Loved Brand' under the Mobile Financial Services (MFS) category for the 7th time in a row.

This recognition reflects that bKash has been facilitating freedom and empowerment in daily transactions of millions for over 12 years and fostering financial inclusion as a whole.

Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF), in association with The Daily Star, organised the 15th edition of the Best Brand Award on Saturday, 23rd December, at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka. Based on the survey of nSearch Ltd., a research organisation, BBF honoured the winning brands with crests and certificates.

From bKash, Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer; Mir Nawbut Ali, Chief Marketing Officer; Mohammad Azmal Huda, Chief Product & Technology Officer; Ferdous Yusuf, Chief Human Resources Officer; Mahfuz Sadique, Chief Communications Officer; Ahmed Ashique Hussain Chief Risk Officer; Ashraf-Ull-Bari, Head of Brand and other high officials were present at the event.

Bangladesh Brand Forum has been organising the 'Best Brand Award' for the last one and a half decades to motivate brands to achieve customer satisfaction. This year, 10,000 consumers have participated in this survey from 8 divisions across the country. In total, 56 awards were presented at the programme. Alongside, the names of the 2nd and 3rd 'Most Loved Brands' for all 40 categories were also announced there.