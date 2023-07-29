bKash receives 'Fintech Pioneer Award' from PM Hasina

29 July, 2023, 09:40 pm
bKash receives 'Fintech Pioneer Award' from PM Hasina

29 July, 2023, 09:40 pm
bKash receives &#039;Fintech Pioneer Award&#039; from PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina handed over 'Fintech Pioneer Award' to bKash, the country's largest mobile financial services (MFS) provider, at Bangladesh Startup Summit-2023 for playing a pioneering role in Bangladesh's fintech sector.

Kamal Quadir, founder and CEO of bKash, received the award at the inaugural ceremony of Bangladesh Startup Summit-2023, reads a press release. 

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT); Shamsul Arefin, Secretary of ICT Division, and Sami Ahmed, Managing Director of Startup Bangladesh Limited were present on the occasion.

bKash started its journey 12 years ago as one of the facilitators of the government's 'Digital Bangladesh' vision. 

"With 70 million verified customers, 330,000 agents, and 550,000 merchants, bKash is now a member of every family in the country. Having policy support from the Bangladesh Bank and guidance of the government, the company is entirely built by local talents – bKash is made in Bangladesh and made for Bangladesh," reads the release.

bKash has fetched $381 million worth of investment from globally renowned companies like Brac Bank, US based Money in Motion LLC, International Finance Corporation of the World Bank Group, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Ant Group, and SoftBank Vision Fund, the release further noted. 

bKash is constantly putting efforts to strengthen digital ecosystem to help build a smart economy, which is a crucial component of the government's 'Smart Bangladesh' vision. So, in 2041, the country will transform into cashless smart Bangladesh.

Kamal Quadir, founder and CEO of bKash, said, "The award came as a recognition of bKash's 12-year-long endeavours of making peoples' daily transactions convenient and secure through financial inclusion. Receiving the Fintech Pioneer Award from the Prime Minister will greatly inspire us and further accelerate our journey."

