bKash provided financial assistance to its fire-hit agents at Mohammadpur Krishi Market

18 September, 2023, 07:05 pm
bKash provided financial assistance to its fire-hit agents at Mohammadpur Krishi Market

bKash has provided financial assistance to its agents who were affected by the devastating fire in Mohammadpur Krishi Market in the capital last Thursday. bKash stood by these affected agents to help them regain their businesses.

In an informal event organised at the local distributor's office of bKash in Mohammadpur on Sunday, the relief money was delivered to the bKash accounts of the affected agents, reads a press release. 

Akbar Kabir Md Niyamul Khoda, VP, cluster head, Distribution & Retail Business, bKash; Prodip Kumar Bhattacharjee, distributor representative of bKash; and others were also present.

It should be noted that bKash has stand by its agents in every disaster or accident. During the time of Eid-ul-Fitr this year, the company has provided financial assistance of Tk30,000 each to 64 bKash agents affected by the recent fire in Bangabazar, New Super Market and Uttara's BGB Market in the capital.

Meanwhile, non-profit, voluntary charity organisation MASTUL Foundation is working to help those affected by the fire in the Mohammadpur Krishi Market. One can easily support the victims by sending financial aids to MASTUL Foundation through tapping bKash app's "Donation" button or merchant number 01730482278.

