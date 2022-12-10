bKash payment now available at Bangladesh Medical College Hospital and Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital

Corporates

TBS Report
10 December, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 05:44 pm

Related News

bKash payment now available at Bangladesh Medical College Hospital and Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital

TBS Report
10 December, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 05:44 pm
bKash payment now available at Bangladesh Medical College Hospital and Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital

Fee payment through bKash is now available at capital's two renowned private hospitals - Bangladesh Medical College Hospital, Dhanmondi and Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital under the Bangladesh Medical Studies and Research Institute.

Patients and their relatives who come for medical services can effortlessly pay the fees avoiding the hassle of cash. If necessary, they can bring money to their bKash account using 'Send Money' or 'Add Money' services and make payment right away, reads a press release.

This will also ease the financial management of hospital authorities.

In this regard, bkash recently signed an agreement with Bangladesh Medical College Hospital, Dhanmondi and Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital. 

Major General Md Rafiqul Islam (Rtd), honourary secretary of Bangladesh Medical Studies and Research Institute and Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer of bKash signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Now patients visiting these hospitals will be able to pay all types of medical services including ticket fee, outdoor or indoor treatment, pathology, X-ray, MRI, various tests fees through bKash. Digital payments like bKash are bringing more convenience to the lives of consumers in receiving urgent services like medical care.

Among others, Novera Ayesha Zaman, vice president of Merchant Business and Sirajul Mowla, general manager of Merchant Business of bKash; GM Jainal Abedin Bhuiya, honourary treasurer of Bangladesh Medical Studies and Research Institute; Brig General Dr Md Abdur Sabur Miah (Rtd), director of Bangladesh Medical College Hospital, Dhanmondi; Brig General Mohammad Mizanur Rahman (Rtd), director of Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital; principals of both the hospitals and other top officials of the organisations were also present at the event.

Bkash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Honouring Human Rights Day: A shared responsibility to protect universal freedoms

8h | Thoughts
A male Emerald Dove. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Emerald Dove: 'Why would you leave me, sweet bird! why?'

4h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Ending the austerity pandemic

2h | Panorama
A flower farmer is plucking roses from a garden at Chakaria of Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

How tobacco-farming Baraitali becomes a 'rose village'

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Green Delta Dragon eyes foreign funds through ETF

Green Delta Dragon eyes foreign funds through ETF

1h | TBS Markets
Black War: Mission Extreme 2

Black War: Mission Extreme 2

1h | TBS Entertainment
How Bangladesh won the heart of Argentine people

How Bangladesh won the heart of Argentine people

2h | TBS SPORTS
Quarter Final will be between same-strength teams

Quarter Final will be between same-strength teams

2h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points

6
Photo: Reuters
Banking

Central bank raises its dollar selling rate by Tk1