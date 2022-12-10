bKash payment now available at Bangladesh Medical College Hospital and Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital

Fee payment through bKash is now available at capital's two renowned private hospitals - Bangladesh Medical College Hospital, Dhanmondi and Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital under the Bangladesh Medical Studies and Research Institute.

Patients and their relatives who come for medical services can effortlessly pay the fees avoiding the hassle of cash. If necessary, they can bring money to their bKash account using 'Send Money' or 'Add Money' services and make payment right away, reads a press release.

This will also ease the financial management of hospital authorities.

In this regard, bkash recently signed an agreement with Bangladesh Medical College Hospital, Dhanmondi and Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital.

Major General Md Rafiqul Islam (Rtd), honourary secretary of Bangladesh Medical Studies and Research Institute and Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer of bKash signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Now patients visiting these hospitals will be able to pay all types of medical services including ticket fee, outdoor or indoor treatment, pathology, X-ray, MRI, various tests fees through bKash. Digital payments like bKash are bringing more convenience to the lives of consumers in receiving urgent services like medical care.

Among others, Novera Ayesha Zaman, vice president of Merchant Business and Sirajul Mowla, general manager of Merchant Business of bKash; GM Jainal Abedin Bhuiya, honourary treasurer of Bangladesh Medical Studies and Research Institute; Brig General Dr Md Abdur Sabur Miah (Rtd), director of Bangladesh Medical College Hospital, Dhanmondi; Brig General Mohammad Mizanur Rahman (Rtd), director of Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital; principals of both the hospitals and other top officials of the organisations were also present at the event.