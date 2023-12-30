bKash Payment Mela in Khulna, Cumilla, Dinajpur to encourage customers in digital payments

Corporates

Press Release
30 December, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 03:11 pm

Related News

bKash Payment Mela in Khulna, Cumilla, Dinajpur to encourage customers in digital payments

Press Release
30 December, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 03:11 pm
bKash Payment Mela in Khulna, Cumilla, Dinajpur to encourage customers in digital payments
The two sub-branches are &#039;Bonorupa&#039; under the Rangamati Branch and &#039;Bandartila&#039; under the Agrabad Branch. Photo: Courtesy
The two sub-branches are 'Bonorupa' under the Rangamati Branch and 'Bandartila' under the Agrabad Branch. Photo: Courtesy

bKash, for the first time, has initiated payment fairs in Khulna, Cumilla, and Dinajpur aimed at promoting digital payment awareness among customers.

These fairs offer exclusive discounts on essential goods, with payments solely accepted through bKash, reads a press release.

Commencing in Dinajpur, the three-day 'bKash Payment Mela' is a novel endeavour, having debuted in Khulna and Cumilla earlier this December.

The fair, held at Najma Garden Community Centre on Mata Sagar Road in Dinajpur city, showcases products and services ranging from apparel, footwear, toys, and handicrafts to food items and electronics.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The event features daily music performances by local artists, raffle draws, and game shows, creating a vibrant atmosphere. Access to the fair is granted upon displaying the bKash app or account, while newcomers can open a bKash account on-site. Customers receive up to 20% cashback for every bKash payment made at the stalls.

Previously, similar fairs held at Bijoy Gatha Community Centre in Khulna and Cumilla District Shilpakala Academy on 7-9 December provided a platform for local consumers and merchants to connect.

Bkash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

2h | Features
A laundryman casually puts clothes in a washing machine at his Arambagh shop. On a busy day, these laundry shops wash several thousand clothing items. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Laundry businesses facing a 'dry' winter due to gas crisis

8h | Panorama
An MP candidate’s victory day posters on the wall vs his campaign posters in the capital’s Ramna area. Country’s laws are flouted in the former case. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

City walls are poster-free during elections. Why not year-round?

8h | Panorama
Noah Feldman. Sketch: TBS

The New York Times has an edge in suit against OpenAI

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh's high sulphur oil imports to plunge further in 2024 amid fund crunch: S&P

Bangladesh's high sulphur oil imports to plunge further in 2024 amid fund crunch: S&P

1h | Videos
Cargo ships will have to pass an additional route of 600 km

Cargo ships will have to pass an additional route of 600 km

2h | Videos
New York Times sues Microsoft and OpenAI for 'billions'

New York Times sues Microsoft and OpenAI for 'billions'

4h | Videos
Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

1d | Videos