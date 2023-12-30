bKash Payment Mela in Khulna, Cumilla, Dinajpur to encourage customers in digital payments

The two sub-branches are 'Bonorupa' under the Rangamati Branch and 'Bandartila' under the Agrabad Branch. Photo: Courtesy

bKash, for the first time, has initiated payment fairs in Khulna, Cumilla, and Dinajpur aimed at promoting digital payment awareness among customers.

These fairs offer exclusive discounts on essential goods, with payments solely accepted through bKash, reads a press release.

Commencing in Dinajpur, the three-day 'bKash Payment Mela' is a novel endeavour, having debuted in Khulna and Cumilla earlier this December.

The fair, held at Najma Garden Community Centre on Mata Sagar Road in Dinajpur city, showcases products and services ranging from apparel, footwear, toys, and handicrafts to food items and electronics.

The event features daily music performances by local artists, raffle draws, and game shows, creating a vibrant atmosphere. Access to the fair is granted upon displaying the bKash app or account, while newcomers can open a bKash account on-site. Customers receive up to 20% cashback for every bKash payment made at the stalls.

Previously, similar fairs held at Bijoy Gatha Community Centre in Khulna and Cumilla District Shilpakala Academy on 7-9 December provided a platform for local consumers and merchants to connect.