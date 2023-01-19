bKash payment facilitates convenience at the DITF 2023

19 January, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 07:25 pm

bKash payment facilitates convenience at the DITF 2023

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) shopping has become much easier with digital payment options like bKash at various stalls as the month-long fair gains momentum, read a press release.

From the capital's Badda, Anwar Hossain came to the trade fair at Purbachal along with his family on Thursday afternoon. He, a small businessman by profession, said, "We have shifted to a new home, now we are looking for household goods at the fair as various discounts are offered. We are here on a weekday to avoid holiday crowd."

Anwar bought some utensils from a reputed brand shop. "On the occasion of the trade fair, the shop gave 10 percent discount, and I got an additional 5 percent instant cashback by making payment through bKash. Coming this far from the capital pays off for me," he said with a smiling face.

Meanwhile, many entrepreneurs at the fair have also expressed their satisfaction over the scope of receiving payment through bKash. Rehana Akhter, owner of Clay Image Ceramics, said, "Carrying cash after the fair every day is a difficult work. But many buyers now prefer to pay the price of products digitally that makes our fund management easy."

At the month-long DITF, customers can get 50% instant cashback while purchasing entry tickets, bus tickets of BRTC's special service or parking tickets through bKash payment. Besides, first 100 visitors can also get free entry to the fair premises through opening account with bKash at its booth or adding money to bKash wallet from bank account or card. Customers can obtain highest Tk 60 cashback by doing so, read the PR.

In addition, customers can also enjoy up to 10% instant cashback on bKash payment while purchasing products or services from selected pavilions and stalls. Anyone can enjoy cashback up to BDT 100 from this offer till last day of the fair.

These cashbacks are available at several pavilions and stalls including Vision, Walker, Regal, Best Buy, Bengal, Cooper's, Tasty Treat, Vista, Daily Shopping, Mithai, Savoy, Amanat Shah Lungi, Blue Jeans, Bexi Fabrics, Nadia Furniture, Akhtar Furnishers, Delta Furnishers, Akhtar Mattress and Foam, Partex Furniture, Navana Furnitured, Brothers Furniture and Hatim Furniture.

Details about the offers and merchant list are available in this website link- https://www.bkash.com/en/page/ditf-2023-bkash? Users can avail these offers by scanning QR codes from the bKash app or dialing USSD code *247#.

Any individual having a valid national ID card and a photo can open a bKash account at DITF bKash booth. Small entrepreneurs also can open Personal Retail Account (PRA) at the fair premises. At the same time, Cash In and Cash Out services are also available at the fair for the convenience of the customers.

