bKash payment avails cashback and discounts round the year at 550 outlets

TBS Report
25 May, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 09:31 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

 bKash has launched a year-long campaign at 550 'Reward Merchant' points across the country to avail cashback and discounts for customers.

Customers can avail up to 22% instant cashback, up to 60% discount and 'Buy 1 Get 1'/'Buy 1 Get 2' offers on bKash payment for purchasing products and services, said a press release.

The offers will be available till 31 December and more merchants will be included in this campaign soon.

Customers can enjoy the offers under the categories of healthcare, restaurants, hotels, online, electronics, footwear, clothing, etc.

The list of 550 Reward Merchants includes: Walton, Freeland, Skechers, US Polo, KZ International, Square Hospital, Amarlab, La Gracia, Cherry Bean Coffee, Grace 21 Smart Hotel, Best Western Plus Maple Leaf, The Way Dhaka, White Palace Hotel, Hotel Zakaria International, BCDM (Savar & Rajendrapur), Travel Destination BD, Jawad Habib Hair & Beauty, etc.

To avail the offers, customers can make payment through bKash app, USSD code *247# or bKash payment gateway. Individual offer limits will be applicable for merchants. Customers can visit this website to know more details and terms and conditions of the offers as well as the list of shops - https://www.bkash.com/reward_merchant.

To make payment through bKash app, a customer needs to type the merchant number by tapping on 'Make Payment' icon on the home screen or scan QR code directly at merchant points. Similarly, payment can be made with bKash account number, OTP and bKash PIN using bKash payment gateway on the online platforms. Customers can also pay by dialing USSD code *247#.

Customers can see all the ongoing offers at one place in bKash app. For this, they need to tap on the 'Offers' section from the home-screen. They can select the category of offers which they want to explore by tapping on the 'Filter' option. By clicking on the 'Visit Outlet' button below the selected offer, customers can get the location of that outlet from bKash app as well. 

