bKash organises workshop on prevention of MFS abuse in Bagerhat

Corporates

TBS Report
21 December, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 05:36 pm

Related News

bKash organises workshop on prevention of MFS abuse in Bagerhat

bKash organised the workshop in cooperation of Bagerhat District Police

TBS Report
21 December, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 05:36 pm
bKash organises workshop on prevention of MFS abuse in Bagerhat

bKash has recently organised a workshop for law enforcement officers and bKash agents of Bagerhat to create awareness on prevention of abuses in Mobile Financial Services (MFS).

bKash organised the workshop in cooperation of Bagerhat District Police, read a press release.

More than a hundred agents and police members at Bagerhat Shilpakala Academy attended the workshop.

Md Nazibur Rahman, additional IGP (retd) and also an advisor of external and corporate affairs division; AKM Monirul Karim, EVP and head of External Affairs of bKash and Md. Mahamud Hasan, additional superintendent of police at Bagerhat Sadar Circle, were present as guests at the event.

bKash conducted the workshop in Bagerhat as part of its nationwide awareness campaign to ensure proper usage of MFS, prevent criminal activities in the financial sector, and minimise the overall abuse in MFS industry.

The workshop discussed the types of crimes committed by abusing MFS, the importance of information exchange related to the investigation to apprehend criminals and various steps taken by bKash to prevent the abuse of the MFS platform. The workshop discussed how to inform the local law enforcement authorities on MFS abuses to help them fight criminal & fraudulent activities.

The workshop also emphasised on maintaining compliance through creating awareness.

Bkash / workshop / MFS abuse t / Bagerhat Police

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meet world’s youngest head of states

Meet world’s youngest head of states

3h | Features
Our workers have long faced harassment and suffered the consequences for lack of skills in foreign countries. This needs to change. Photo: Mumit M

Manpower export: A sector riddled with possibilities and problems

6h | Panorama
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one

7h | Panorama
Volkswagen owns 20% of QuantumScape and thus its the largest shareholder. Photo: Bloomberg

A $2.3 billion CEO bonus isn't the worst. Hear me out

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Business worth crores of taka from coconut husk

Business worth crores of taka from coconut husk

2h | Videos
Marvel of tomorrow influencers award 2021

Marvel of tomorrow influencers award 2021

2h | Videos
Solar desalination project shows promise in the coast

Solar desalination project shows promise in the coast

2h | Videos
New street food item in Dhaka

New street food item in Dhaka

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

3
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 