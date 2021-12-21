bKash organises workshop on prevention of MFS abuse in Bagerhat

bKash has recently organised a workshop for law enforcement officers and bKash agents of Bagerhat to create awareness on prevention of abuses in Mobile Financial Services (MFS).

bKash organised the workshop in cooperation of Bagerhat District Police, read a press release.

More than a hundred agents and police members at Bagerhat Shilpakala Academy attended the workshop.

Md Nazibur Rahman, additional IGP (retd) and also an advisor of external and corporate affairs division; AKM Monirul Karim, EVP and head of External Affairs of bKash and Md. Mahamud Hasan, additional superintendent of police at Bagerhat Sadar Circle, were present as guests at the event.

bKash conducted the workshop in Bagerhat as part of its nationwide awareness campaign to ensure proper usage of MFS, prevent criminal activities in the financial sector, and minimise the overall abuse in MFS industry.

The workshop discussed the types of crimes committed by abusing MFS, the importance of information exchange related to the investigation to apprehend criminals and various steps taken by bKash to prevent the abuse of the MFS platform. The workshop discussed how to inform the local law enforcement authorities on MFS abuses to help them fight criminal & fraudulent activities.

The workshop also emphasised on maintaining compliance through creating awareness.