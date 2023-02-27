bKash organises partners' meet with distributors

Corporates

bKash has organised partners' meet 2023 with the participation of distributors from across the country with a commitment to enhance customer service with responsibility and compliance.

Distributors from all distribution houses of bKash spread all over the country attended the event held at a resort in Gazipur recently, said a press release.

Kamal Quadir, chief executive officer of bKash; Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer; Mohammad Irfanul Huq, head of distribution and retail business and other senior officials of bKash were present at the event.

bKash has built a strong distribution channel to facilitate easy and safe financial services in every corner of the country with a greater vision of ensuring financial inclusion since 2011. 

It has a huge network base of 3,30,000 agents under this distribution channel. The agents popularly known as 'Human ATMs' are facilitating financial services to the customers round the clock to make their daily transactions easy, and time and cost saving. 

Besides, this strong distribution channel is contributing to employment generation and thus augmenting the standard of life of millions. 

In the event, the top distributors from each region were awarded by bKash.

