bKash organises half-yearly seminar on AML&CFT

bKash, the largest MFS Provider of the country, organised a two-day long seminar to boost skills of all employees engaged in Anti Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML&CFT) compliance functions.

Employees engaged in AML&CFT department including those stationed at various regions attended the seminar focused on the prevention of informal remittance, gambling/betting and unauthorised forex/cryptocurrency transactions, reads a press release.

Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash; Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer (CECAO) and Chief Anti-Money Laundering and Compliance Officer (CAMLCO); Mohammed Ferdous Yusuf, Chief Human Resources Officer; and Saber Sharif, Head of AML&CFT Department of bKash were present at the seminar held in Dhaka recently.

bKash organises a half-yearly 'AML-CFT Seminar' on a regular basis to boost skills of its employees to prevent money laundering and financing of terrorism in the MFS sector and increase customers' financial security and awareness.