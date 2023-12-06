bKash organises Annual seminar on AML&CFT

BKash, the largest MFS Provider of the country, has organised a two-day long annual seminar to boost skills of all employees engaged in Anti Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML&CFT) compliance functions.

Employees engaged in AML&CFT department including those stationed at various regions attended the seminar focused on the newly developed 'Risk-based Oversight Framework' for enhanced monitoring of distribution houses, agents, personal accounts and merchants of bKash against informal remittance, online gambling/betting and forex/crypto currency trading.

Kamal Quadir, chief executive officer of bKash; Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), chief external and corporate affairs officer (CECAO) and chief anti-money laundering and compliance officer (CAMLCO); Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer; M Mazedul Islam, chief legal officer & company secretary; Ahmed Ashique Hussain, chief risk officer; Mahfuz Sadique, chief communications officer and other high officials of bKash were present at the seminar held in Dhaka recently.

During the seminar, the CECAO and CAMLCO inaugurated the automated control report module in AML360. The AML officers were also handed over with certificates upon successful completion of 40 hours technical training on fundamental and advanced My SQL.

As a reporting organisation, bKash is the only MFS provider in the country with dedicated compliance teams deployed in various regions of the country – in line with the recommendations of regulatory organisation. bKash is also playing a pioneering role among the Bangladeshi MFS providers in deploying customised compliance tools like AML360 Financial Crime Investigation Solution and Screening Intelligence System (SIS).