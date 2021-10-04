bKash offers Tk500 hourly cashback on Add Money

TBS Report
04 October, 2021, 03:25 pm
bKash, the country's leading mobile financial services, launched a cashback campaign throughout October for its Add Money service.

The campaign offers the customers upto BDT 500 cashback every hour when Add Money service is availed by transferring cash from banks or cards to bKash wallet.

During the campaign period, the first five customers of every hour from 6 AM to 10 PM who use the Add Money service and spend BDT 6,500 or more will be eligible for the cashback.

Total 80 customers can win cashback daily from this campaign, says a press release.

Cashback will be sent within 2-3 working days to the respective bKash account of the customer where Add Money has been used.

However, one can win cashback once a day.

From the largest MFS Add Money network of 29 banks, customers can Add Money to their own or loved ones' bKash account through internet banking and app.

To avail the service, a customer needs to add bKash number as a beneficiary via registering to the banks' online banking.

After logging in to the bank account, the customer has to put a few information like bKash number, amount, OTP code and bKash PIN to complete the transaction.

After a successful transaction, customer will get SMS notification.

Customers can also avail Add Money service from Visa and Mastercard to bKash account by following few steps in bKash app's card to bKash option.

A user can avail the service from several cards as well.

