bKash offers up to Tk210 discount at Foodpanda

Corporates

06 January, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 02:27 pm

To make customers' delivery orders more affordable, bKash is offering discounts of up to Tk210 on payment while ordering food and groceries through Foodpanda. 

Throughout the month of January, customers can enjoy a discount of Tk140 from two food orders worth Tk199 minimum, reads a press release. 

In addition, a Tk70 discount on grocery payment of minimum of Tk299 is also available during the campaign.

While making bKash payments, customers need to use the code "BKASHF70" to get the discount of Tk70 on food orders every time. 

To enjoy discount of Tk70, they need to use the code "BKASHM70" while ordering groceries from Pandamart or shops.

Customers have to save their bKash account details to their list of saved payment methods on Foodpanda app. Once the account is added, they are free to go cashless whenever they wish.

Details of the offers are available in this website link -  https://www.bkash.com/foodpanda. 

Bkash / Foodpanda

