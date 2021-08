Brac Bank's bKash is offering up to Tk200 cashback on food orders from food delivery platform Shohozfood through bKash payment till 30 September.

Customers can get 10% cashback up to Tk100 on each order from Shohozfood, said a press release.

They can avail the offer twice during the campaign period.

To avail the cashback, customers need to pay a minimum of Tk300 through the bKash payment gateway.