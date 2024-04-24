bKash offers up to Tk200 cashback on 10 Minute School courses

Corporates

Press Release
24 April, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 08:33 pm

bKash offers up to Tk200 cashback on 10 Minute School courses

Press Release
24 April, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 08:33 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Using bKash app, customers are getting 15% instant cashback up to Tk. 200 on payment of selected courses of 10 Minute School, the leading online educational platform of the country. The offer can be availed by selecting '10 Minute School' from the 'Suggestions' section of bKash app's home screen till June 30, 2024.

bKash customers can take a variety of courses under this offer, including 10 Minute School's Live Courses, Language Learning and Skill Development Courses like Spoken English, IELTS, Freelancing, Bundle Courses like Digital Marketing, English Masters, Content Creation, BUET, Medical, University Admission Test Courses, SSC-HSC Preparation and Online Batch Academic Courses, Job Recruitment Exam Preparation and many more.

Details about the offer can be found at this link - https://www.bkash.com/en/campaign/10minuteschool-bkash-offer

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

5 productivity gurus you should follow

9h | Pursuit
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why are rickshaw hoods in Dhaka getting narrower?

12h | Panorama
The complex is built on a 7,466 square metre site, which is almost rectilinear in shape, with the western arm skewed by eight degrees. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A building with a soul: Inside GP corporate headquarters

1d | Habitat
Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chinese firms are using Mexico as a backdoor to the USA

Chinese firms are using Mexico as a backdoor to the USA

1h | Videos
The best success in boxing in the last decade and a half

The best success in boxing in the last decade and a half

3h | Videos
Jamaica recognized Palestine as a state

Jamaica recognized Palestine as a state

4h | Videos
Why are many Non-Bank Financial Institutions facing challenges?

Why are many Non-Bank Financial Institutions facing challenges?

2h | Videos