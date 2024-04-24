bKash offers up to Tk200 cashback on 10 Minute School courses

Using bKash app, customers are getting 15% instant cashback up to Tk. 200 on payment of selected courses of 10 Minute School, the leading online educational platform of the country. The offer can be availed by selecting '10 Minute School' from the 'Suggestions' section of bKash app's home screen till June 30, 2024.

bKash customers can take a variety of courses under this offer, including 10 Minute School's Live Courses, Language Learning and Skill Development Courses like Spoken English, IELTS, Freelancing, Bundle Courses like Digital Marketing, English Masters, Content Creation, BUET, Medical, University Admission Test Courses, SSC-HSC Preparation and Online Batch Academic Courses, Job Recruitment Exam Preparation and many more.

Details about the offer can be found at this link - https://www.bkash.com/en/campaign/10minuteschool-bkash-offer