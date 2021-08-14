bKash offers Tk100 cashback on Add Money from 29 banks, Visa and Mastercard

bKash offered customers Tk100 cashback on Add Money from 29 banks, Visa and Mastercard.

First time users of Add Money service can avail the offer through adding Tk2,000 or more to their bKash account and any customer can have the cashback through adding Tk5,500, according to a press release.

These offers will remain valid till 30 September and customers can enjoy each offer only once during the campaign period.

Cashback amount will be sent to the customer's account within the next 2-3 working days.