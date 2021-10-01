bKash offers money withdrawal at reduced rate from ‘Priyo Agent’

Corporates

TBS Report
01 October, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 01 October, 2021, 10:06 pm

bKash offers money withdrawal at reduced rate from ‘Priyo Agent’

bKash customers can now withdraw money at a reduced rate of Tk14.90 for each thousand Taka up to Tk25,000 from a "Priyo Agent."

The facility has recently been introduced marking the 10th anniversary of the mobile financial service provider.

To avail the service, customers have to add a favourite bKash agent number every calendar month. At the end of each calendar month, customers can change their favourite agent number, if necessary.

To add a favourite agent number, a customer needs to follow a few simple steps after tapping on the "Cash Out" icon from the home screen of the bKash app.

Customers can also add a "Priyo Agent" by dialling the USSD code *247# and selecting "Priyo Number" from the "My bKash" menu.

In case of withdrawing over Tk25,000 in a month, the charge will be Tk18.50 per thousand. To "Cash Out" from any agent other than "Priyo Agent," the charge will be the same.

Besides, customers can still withdraw cash at a charge of Tk14.90 per thousand from more than 1,500 ATMs of several commercial banks across the country.

