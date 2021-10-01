bKash offers money withdrawal at reduced rate from ‘Priyo Agent’
The facility has recently been introduced marking the 10th anniversary of the mobile financial service provider
bKash customers can now withdraw money at a reduced rate of Tk14.90 for each thousand Taka up to Tk25,000 from a "Priyo Agent."
To avail the service, customers have to add a favourite bKash agent number every calendar month. At the end of each calendar month, customers can change their favourite agent number, if necessary.
To add a favourite agent number, a customer needs to follow a few simple steps after tapping on the "Cash Out" icon from the home screen of the bKash app.
Customers can also add a "Priyo Agent" by dialling the USSD code *247# and selecting "Priyo Number" from the "My bKash" menu.
In case of withdrawing over Tk25,000 in a month, the charge will be Tk18.50 per thousand. To "Cash Out" from any agent other than "Priyo Agent," the charge will be the same.
Besides, customers can still withdraw cash at a charge of Tk14.90 per thousand from more than 1,500 ATMs of several commercial banks across the country.