bKash offers instant cashback at amusement parks

Photo: Courtesy

bKash is offering instant cashback on payment at four amusement parks– Fantasy Kingdom, Water Kingdom, Foy's Lake and Sea World – to let the customers enjoy rides, water sports and nature with their loved ones.

Customers can avail Tk300 instant cashback on a minimum payment of Tk950 through bKash at Fantasy Kingdom and Water Kingdom amusement parks, reads a press release.

They can enjoy the cashback offer twice, which means Tk 600 cashback during the offer till 30 June.

Additionally, users can avail Tk200 instant cashback on a minimum payment of Tk 500 through bKash at Foy's Lake and Sea World in Chattogram.

They can avail this offer twice as well till 30 June.

Users can make payments through the bKash app or by dialling USSD code *247#.