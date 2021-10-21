bKash offers instant cashback at amusement parks

bKash has brought instant cashback offers on payment at Concord Group's four amusement parks to let customers enjoy exciting rides, water sports and nature with family and friends.

The parks are -- Fantasy Kingdom, Water Kingdom, Foy's Lake and Sea World, reads a press release.

Customers can avail Tk200 instant cashback on minimum payment of Tk850 in Fantasy Kingdom and Water Kingdom amusement parks located at the outskirts of Dhaka.

They can also enjoy Tk100 instant cashback on minimum payment of Tk400 at Foy's Lake and Sea World in Chattogram. The offer will be valid throughout November.

Customers can enjoy the cashback offer twice in a month, which means they can avail the offer four times during the two-month long campaign. Thus, a customer can get a maximum of Tk800 in Fantasy Kingdom and Water Kingdom and a maximum of Tk400 at Foy's Lake and Sea World during the campaign period.