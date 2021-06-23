bKash offers discounts on 3 foodtech sites

bKash, mobile financial service provider, has brought opportunity for customers to avail of up to Tk200 as discount at Shohozfood and HungryNaki and up to Tk210 at foodpanda.

Since 16 June, customers have been enjoying a 10% instant cashback up to Tk200 on bKash payment at Shohozfood.

Any customer can get maximum Tk100 per transaction and avail the offer twice during the campaign period.

To this respect, a customer needs to make a minimum payment of Tk300 through bKash app or payment gateway to enjoy the cashback offer at Shohzfood. The offer will be available till 25 July this year.

Customers can enjoy the same offer at HungryNaki and to avail this they have to make a minimum payment of Tk250 through bKash app or payment gateway. This offer will also continue till 25 July this year.

On the other hand, customers are enjoying discount up to Tk210 on three food orders at foodpanda.

During this campaign, any customer can get up to Tk70 discount on each order of minimum Tk130 by using the code FPBKASH70.

There is also a discount up to Tk50 on purchase of groceries of minimum Tk500 which can be availed by using the code FPBKASH50. These offers will be valid till the end of this month.

bKash payment at Shohozfood, HungryNaki or foodpanda requires a few simple steps. To make payment, customers have to add their bKash account details to the list of saved payment methods. Once their account details have been added to the desired food delivery platform, they are free to go cashless whenever they wish.