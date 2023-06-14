bKash offers chance to win motorbike, AC, TV everyday on GP mobile recharge

14 June, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 12:52 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The three highest recharging customers can win Motorbike, AC and Television every week by recharging the maximum amount to any GrameenPhone number through bKash. 

On top of that, 1,000 customers are getting up to Tk10,000 cashback every day by recharging the highest amount to the GrameenPhone number using Bkash, reads a press release issued in this regard.

During the two-week long campaign that started on  June 8, the highest recharging customer to GrameenPhone number each week will get Tk1,40,000 worth motorbike coupon while the second highest will get Tk46,000 worth AC coupon and third highest will get Tk30,000 worth TV coupon. Coupons can only be availed at selected outlets.

On top of that, a total of 1,000 customers are getting cashback by recharging to any Grameenphone number through bKash every day.

The five highest recharging customers are getting Tk10,000 cashback while the next five top recharging customers are getting Tk1,000 cashback, the next 10 are getting Tk500 cashback and the next 980 customers are getting Tk100 cashback every day.

 Mobile phone is an inseparable part of our daily life and bKash has made mobile recharge easy and comfortable. 

Using bKash, customers can recharge their mobile phones anytime from anywhere across the country.

