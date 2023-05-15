bKash offers BDT 50 instant cashback on payment at over 6,000 pharmacies

bKash offers BDT 50 instant cashback on payment at over 6,000 pharmacies

bKash, the country's largest mobile financial service (MFS) provider, offers BDT 50 instant cashback on payment for purchasing medicines and other medical supplies at more than 6,000 pharmacies across the country.

Customers can enjoy the cashback till June 30, 2023, reads a press release. 

Under this offer, a customer will get 5%, up to BDT 25 instant cashback in a day and up to BDT 50 during the campaign period. They can avail the offer by making payment through bKash app or dialing USSD code *247#.

The press release added that to make payment, the customer can scan the QR code directly at the pharmacy by tapping on 'Scan QR' option of bKash app or go to 'Make Payment' icon of home screen and type the merchant number, then complete the transaction with payment amount and bKash PIN. Not only that, customers can find the nearest merchant locations including pharmacies at anywhere in the country using bKash app's map feature.

Details of the offer is available in this link- https://www.bkash.com/en/page/pharmacy-offer

 

