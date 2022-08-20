bKash offers up to 60% discount on digital payment at hotels, resorts

TBS Report
20 August, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 06:03 pm

bKash has introduced a maximum of 60% discount on digital payment at more than 30 hotels and resorts across the country. 

Besides, there are special packages and "Buy One Get One" or "Buy One Get Two" offers on room bookings, said a press release.

The campaign was launched on 7 August to make essential travel or staying in a safe hotel or resort for visiting nature or sightseeing more affordable. Customers will get these offers till 30 August.

Under the campaign, customers can avail up to 55% discount on room rent at Grand Sultan, located at Sreemangal, Moulvibazar; two nights free on purchase of one night room booking at Nazimgarh Resort in Sylhet; Up to 50% discount on room rent, 10% discount on restaurant bill and 15% discount on spa and gym along with discounts on various packages at The Cox Today Hotel in Cox's Bazar; 45% discount on room booking and 10% on food at Green View Resort & Convention Center in Dhaka; 60% discount on room booking, 10% discount on food and 60% discount on venue booking at Hotel Zakaria International, Dhaka; 55% discount on room booking at Prasad Paradise Hotel & Resorts; Up to 40% discount at Hotel Castle Salam in Khulna; one extra room upon booking one room at Momo Inn in Bogra; 50% discount on room rent at Best Western Alliance in Chittagong; 50% discount at Sawpnorajjo Park And Resort, Kuakata and up to 50% discount on room rent and 60% discount on hall room booking at Hotel Graver Inn International in Patuakhali through bKash payment.

Customers will avail these offers by making payment through bKash app or dialing USSD code *247#. More details about this campaign can be found on bKash's website and official Facebook page.
 

