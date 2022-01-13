bKash offers up to 50% instant cashback at popular OTT platforms

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 03:17 pm

Customers can get instant cashback by subscribing to specific packages of these platforms: Bongo, Rabbithole, Radio G, Cinematic, Eros Now, Listn, Hungama Play, Shadhin Music and SonyLIV through bKash payment

bKash is offering up to 50% instant cashback on payment of selected packages at popular apps and over the top (OTT) platforms while celebrating "bKash Entertainment Festival" till 15 February.

Customers can get instant cashback by subscribing to specific packages of these platforms: Bongo, Rabbithole, Radio G, Cinematic, Eros Now, Listn, Hungama Play, Shadhin Music and SonyLIV through bKash payment, said a press release. 

A customer can enjoy this cashback only once on a platform during the campaign. In this festival, customers can enjoy 50% cashback on bKash payment worth Tk50 in Bongo, Tk99 in Rabbithole, Tk20 in Radio G, Tk49 in Cinematic, Tk49 in Eros Now, Tk49 in Listn, Tk20 in Shadhin Music and Tk99 in Hungama Play.

In addition, they can avail 40% cashback upon making payment worth Tk338 through bKash at SonyLIV, the press release added. 

 

