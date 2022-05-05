bKash offers 50% instant cashback at Chorki and Bongo

Corporates

TBS Report
05 May, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2022, 05:19 pm

Photo: Courtesy.
Photo: Courtesy.

bKash is offering 50% instant cashback on the payment of popular OTT platforms Bongo BD and Chorki marking the Eid celebration.

Customers get will 50% instant cashback if they pay a six-month subscription fee of TK299 for Chorki and a one-month subscription fee for Bongo BD of TK50, said a press release.

The offer started on 29 April and will continue till 31 May.

Customers get a one-month free subscription to Bongo BD after paying their internet bill through the bKash app. The offer started on 21 April and will continue till 15 May. A coupon code is sent via SMS to the customer's mobile within the next working day of bill payment, and the customer can use it to subscribe.

bKash has been the main sponsor of a drama series titled "Boi theke Shuru" or "Staring from Book" streaming on Bongo BD. In the series, seven dramas have been made from seven books.

