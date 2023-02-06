bKash offers 5% to 30% instant cashback on spring shopping

This spring, customers can enjoy instant cashback ranging from 5% to 30% on bKash payments while shopping for their loved ones.

The offer is available at more than 1,600 outlets, e-commerce, and f-commerce platforms across the country. A customer can get a maximum of Tk400 cashback on online and offline payments during the campaign period of 5 to 21 February 2023.

A customer can avail of a maximum of Tk200 cashback a day – Tk100 on offline and Tk100 on online payment. Customers will get this exciting offer at well-known restaurants, apparel, footwear, and accessories outlets, and at online platforms for essential products and services.

To make a payment through the bKash app, a customer needs to type the merchant number by tapping on 'Make Payment' icon on the home screen or scan the QR code directly at merchant points. Similarly, payment can be made with bKash account number, OTP and bKash PIN using bKash payment gateway on the online platforms.

Customers can also pay by dialing the USSD code *247#.

Customers can visit https://www.bkash.com/campaign/boshonto-offer and https://www.bkash.com/campaign/boshonto-online-cashback to learn more about the offers and list of outlets.