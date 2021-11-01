bKash offers 30% cashback on mobile recharge

TBS Report
01 November, 2021, 04:40 pm
Customers can avail 30% cashback on mobile recharge of Tk60 to any number through bKash app. 

They can also get 5% cashback on same amount of mobile recharge to own number through dialing USSD code *247#. 

The offers will be valid till 7 November, reads a press release.

During the campaign, a customer can avail each of these offers once - 30% cashback through app and 5% cashback through USSD. 

The cashback will be sent to the initiator's bKash account within the next working day of mobile recharge.

Through bKash, a large number of customers are enjoying uninterrupted service by recharging their own or relatives' mobile balance. 

Customers of all mobile operators - Grameenphone, Robi, Banglalink, Airtel and Teletalk can recharge talk-time and data using bKash from anywhere 24/7.

