bKash offers up to 25% instant cashback on Puja shopping

On the occasion of Durga Puja, the country's one of the leading mobile financial services, bKash offers up to 25% instant cashback on shopping through bKash payment .

The offer started on 1 October and will continue till 15 October, says a press release.

Customers will get 5% to 25% instant cashback at more than 3,000 outlets of lifestyle, footwear, electronics, accessories, online shops, superstores and restaurants by making payment through bKash across the country.

However, a customer can avail up to BDT 300 in a day and, a maximum of BDT 500 during the campaign period.

The offer can be availed through bKash app, USSD code *247#, and payment gateway (PGW).

Customers can learn about the existing offers from bKash app's 'offer' section. They can also go to 'bKash map' and click on the 'offer' section under the 'merchant' option to find nearby outlets and locations with bKash offers.

To make payment through bKash app, customers need to tap on 'make payment' icon from the home screen, then enter the merchant number or scan the QR Code at the merchant point directly.