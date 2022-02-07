bKash offers up to 20% instant cashback in Spring shopping spree

This Spring, bKash is offering bcustomers a maximum of 20% instant cashback up to Tk500 while shopping to celebrate the festivity.

Up to Tk200 cashback will be available at more than 750 outlets across the country from 7 to 21 February, reads a press release.

Besides, cashback up to Tk300 will be available at more than 30 e-commerce sites and 40 Facebook-based shops from 1 to 28 February. A customer can avail up to Tk200 at a time under the online offer.

Clothing, shoes, accessories and restaurants are included in the list of outlets. On the other hand, daily essentials, books, clothing, electronics, shoes, hotels, pharmacies, food delivery, services, travel, etc. are included in the online offer.

Customers can make payment through bKash app, bKash payment gateway or through dialing USSD code *247#, adds the statement.

To learn more about the offers and list of outlets/online shops, customers can visit the website – www.bkash.com/boshonto_2022.