bKash offers up to 20% instant cashback in Spring shopping spree

Corporates

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 01:14 pm

Related News

bKash offers up to 20% instant cashback in Spring shopping spree

bKash is offering up to Tk500 cashback on shopping at more than 800 outlets, F-commerce and E-commerce platforms

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 01:14 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

This Spring, bKash is offering bcustomers a maximum of 20% instant cashback up to Tk500 while shopping to celebrate the festivity.

Up to Tk200 cashback will be available at more than 750 outlets across the country from 7 to 21 February, reads a press release.

Besides, cashback up to Tk300 will be available at more than 30 e-commerce sites and 40 Facebook-based shops from 1 to 28 February. A customer can avail up to Tk200 at a time under the online offer.

Clothing, shoes, accessories and restaurants are included in the list of outlets. On the other hand, daily essentials, books, clothing, electronics, shoes, hotels, pharmacies, food delivery, services, travel, etc. are included in the online offer.

Customers can make payment through bKash app, bKash payment gateway or through dialing USSD code *247#, adds the statement.

To learn more about the offers and list of outlets/online shops, customers can visit the website – www.bkash.com/boshonto_2022.

Economy

Bkash / cashback / discount

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

1h | Panorama
Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

2h | Brands
Ekram Kabir. illustration: TBS

This is why we need more homes for the elderly

2h | Thoughts
The range of waste that recyclers use has expanded from knit to denim and 90% cotton. Photo: Courtesy

Reverse Resources: Turning textile waste into raw material

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BBID for e-commerce firms

BBID for e-commerce firms

17h | Videos
Omicron originated from mice

Omicron originated from mice

18h | Videos
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

18h | Videos
Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places