bKash offers up to 20% instant cashback on Puja shopping

Corporates

Press Release
05 October, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 10:20 pm

Related News

bKash offers up to 20% instant cashback on Puja shopping

Press Release
05 October, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 10:20 pm

bKash offers up to 20% instant cashback at more than 3,000 outlets of lifestyle, footwear, electronics, accessories, online shops and restaurants by making payment through bKash on the occasion of Durga Puja festival. 

Started on 5 October, the offer will be available till 24 October, reads a press release.

A customer can enjoy a cashback of up to Tk200 per day and a maximum of Tk300 during the campaign period by making payment through bKash for shopping and dining.

The offer can be availed through bKash app, USSD code *247# and payment gateway (PGW). Details of the brands and their outlets can be found in bKash's website: https://www.bkash.com/campaign/puja-shopping.

Customers can learn about all the existing offers from bKash app's 'offer' section including this instant cashback offer of Puja shopping. They can also go to 'bKash map' and click on 'offer' section under 'merchant' option where they can find nearby outlets and locations with bKash offers.

To make payment through bKash app, customers need to tap on 'make payment' icon from the home screen, then enter merchant number or scan the QR Code at the merchant point directly.

Bkash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bengal slow lorises are globally endangered species. Photo: Collected

Conserving the Bengal slow loris in Bangladesh

7h | Earth
There are 21 lakh buildings in the 1,500 square kilometres under Rajuk, six lakh of which are five-story and above. Around 30% of these six lakh buildings are vulnerable. Photo: TBS

An uptick in mild quakes. Are we on the precipice?

11h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Have you noticed how most products you buy have shrunk in size?

13h | Panorama
A man plays online game on a computer at an internet cafe in Beijing, China August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

From play to pay: How microtransactions took over gaming

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

5h | TBS World
Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

3h | TBS World
Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

7h | TBS Entertainment
Over 44% of Labor Force Could Be Affected in Next 3 Years - Morgan Stanley

Over 44% of Labor Force Could Be Affected in Next 3 Years - Morgan Stanley

12h | TBS Stories