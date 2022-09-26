bKash offers up to 20% instant cashback on Puja shopping

bKash offers up to 20% instant cashback on shopping through bKash payment on the occasion of Durga Puja festival.

The offer will be available till 5 October, reads a press release.

Besides, customers can get 5% to 50% discount on bKash payment upon purchasing favorite items at Zeil's, Face Wash and Bexi Fabrics during Puja shopping.

Customers can get up to 20% instant cashback at 900 outlets of clothing, footwear, accessories, and restaurants by making payment through bKash across the country. A customer can avail up to Tk100 in a day and, a maximum of Tk150 during the campaign period.

The offer can be availed through bKash app, USSD code *247# and payment gateway (PGW). Details of the offers can be found in this link: www.bkash.com/payment/.

To make bKash payment through the app, customers need to tap on 'make payment' icon from the home screen and enter the merchant number or they can scan the QR code at the merchant point directly.

Customers can also learn about the existing offers from bKash app's 'offer' section. They can also go to 'bKash map' and click on 'offer' section under 'merchant' option where they can find nearby outlets and locations with bKash offers. Besides, they can view personalized offers in one place under the 'My Offers' icon in bKash app.