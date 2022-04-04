bKash offers up to 20% cashback on payment at 10,000 outlets during Ramadan

Corporates

TBS Report
04 April, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 04:45 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

To make customers' shopping more affordable, bKash offers its customers 5-20% instant cashback on bKash payment at around 10,000 outlets of different lifestyle brands, retail shops, super shops, restaurants as well as online marketplaces and f-commerce shops.

They can enjoy the offers through bKash app, USSD code *247# and payment gateway till 3 May, reads a press release.

Online, offline merchant offer

Customers can avail up to 20% instant cashback by making bKash payment while purchasing various lifestyle products, accessories, clothing, footwear, electronics, restaurant and many more from around 3,000 outlets and 70 online sites.

In each of these two offers, a customer can get maximum Tk200 cashback in one day and Tk300 during the campaign, totaling Tk400 in one day and Tk600 during the campaign.

To avail online offer, a customer has to make a minimum payment of Tk300.

Retail Merchant

bKash is offering up to 5% instant cashback on payment at more than 6,000 retail shops across the country.

Customer can avail maximum Tk100 cashback. To enjoy this offer, they have to make payment of minimum Tk500.

Cashback on purchase at super shops and bakeries

bKash is offering cashback coupon at the outlets of leading superstores across the country.

Customers, who will purchase minimum Tk1,000 worth products through bKash, will receive Tk100 coupon.

They can avail the offer once a day and five times during the offer.

To receive the offer, customers have to make minimum payment of Tk300 and the coupons will remain valid for 15 days.

Besides, customers can also avail 5% (up to Tk50) cashback while purchasing products from some selected bakeries.

Details of the offers will be available in this link: https://www.bkash.com/payment/.

Customers can make payment easily by scanning QR code from bKash app while purchasing products or services.

Besides, they can "add money" to their bKash accounts from 33 banks, Visa and Mastercard issued in Bangladesh instantly.

