bKash offers up to 20% cashback on online Eid shopping

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, customers can avail up to 20% instant cashback on bKash payment while shopping from popular online marketplaces.

Customer can get the cashback by making bKash payment while purchasing various lifestyle products, accessories, clothing, footwear, electronics and many more from popular online shops till 11 July, said a press release issued on Thursday.

Instant cashback is available at around 50 online and f-commerce sites including Daraz, Monarch Mart, BD Shop, Sheba.XYZ, Robishop, Othoba.com, Shadmart, Iferi, Priyo Shop, Salextra and many more.

A customer can get a maximum of Tk200 cashback in one day and Tk300 during the campaign.

To avail the offer, a customer has to make a payment of minimum Tk 300. The offer can be availed through bKash app, USSD code *247# and payment gateway (PGW).

Details of the offers and merchant list are available in this link- https://www.bkash.com/kurbani_online_offer22 and also on the verified Facebook page of bKash.

