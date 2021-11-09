bKash offers 20% cashback at Daraz 11.11 sale

Corporates

bKash offers 20% cashback at Daraz 11.11 sale

Customers can avail 20% instant cashback on bKash payment while shopping at Daraz 11.11 biggest sale festival on 11 November. The maximum cashback limit is Tk200 for the day-long shopping spree.

Daraz is hosting the 11.11 sale festival for the fourth time in Bangladesh. On this occasion, it has added variety of products along with exciting offers for the customers.

Customers can avail the instant cashback on purchasing clothing, footwear, electronics, groceries, digital products, beauty products and many others from Daraz website and app. They need to complete the payment using payment gateway by 11.59pm on 11 November.

To pay through bKash for the first time on shopping from Daraz, customers need to select bKash from payment option after selecting their desired product from Daraz app or website. With entering bKash number and verification code, bKash will be added to payment method. Once bKash is added in payment option, customers can do shopping whenever they want from Daraz using bKash PIN only.

